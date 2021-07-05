Paratroopers jump into Estonia during Swift Response 21

A Jumpmaster assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division gives the one-minute command to Paratroopers onboard a C-17 Globemaster III bound for Estonia during Exercise Swift Response 21, May 7, 2021. Swift Response 21 is a joint, multinational Airborne exercise involving more than 7,000 Paratroopers from 10 NATO nations.

