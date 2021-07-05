Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division wait to exit C-17 Globemaster III bound for Estonia during Exercise Swift Response 21, May 7, 2021. Swift Response 21 is a joint, multinational Airborne exercise involving more than 7,000 Paratroopers from 10 NATO nations.
This work, Paratroopers jump into Estonia during Swift Response 21 [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Alexander Burnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
