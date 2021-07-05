Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Paratroopers jump into Estonia during Swift Response 21 [Image 1 of 6]

    Paratroopers jump into Estonia during Swift Response 21

    ESTONIA

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett 

    82nd Airborne Division

    An 82nd Airborne Division Jumpmaster hangs combat equipment on a British Paratrooper assigned to 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment onboard a C-17 Globemaster III bound for Estonia during Exercise Swift Response 21, May 7, 2021. Swift Response 21 is a joint, multinational Airborne exercise involving more than 7,000 Paratroopers from 10 NATO nations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 21:42
    Photo ID: 6636082
    VIRIN: 210507-A-UV471-401
    Resolution: 4950x3536
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: EE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paratroopers jump into Estonia during Swift Response 21 [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Alexander Burnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Paratroopers jump into Estonia during Swift Response 21
    Paratroopers jump into Estonia during Swift Response 21
    Paratroopers jump into Estonia during Swift Response 21
    Paratroopers jump into Estonia during Swift Response 21
    Paratroopers jump into Estonia during Swift Response 21
    Paratroopers jump into Estonia during Swift Response 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Airborne
    3rd Brigade Combat Team
    SwiftResponse
    DefenderEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT