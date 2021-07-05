Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paratroopers jump into Estonia during Swift Response 21 [Image 5 of 6]

    Paratroopers jump into Estonia during Swift Response 21

    ESTONIA

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division wait to exit C-17 Globemaster III bound for Estonia during Exercise Swift Response 21, May 7, 2021. Swift Response 21 is a joint, multinational Airborne exercise involving more than 7,000 Paratroopers from 10 NATO nations.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 21:43
    Photo ID: 6636086
    VIRIN: 210507-A-UV471-405
    Resolution: 5377x3841
    Size: 4.21 MB
    Location: EE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paratroopers jump into Estonia during Swift Response 21 [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Alexander Burnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Airborne
    3rd Brigade Combat Team
    SwiftResponse
    DefenderEurope

