A Soldier assigned to Task Force Badge assist Yuma County Sheriffs Office with building maintenance May 6 to surge the county’s deputies to return to the field. Approximately 50 Arizona Guardsmen are Supporting the Yuma Sheriffs in an array of non-law enforcement roles such as administrative tasks, maintenance support and medical support. (photo altered for operation security).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2021 Date Posted: 05.07.2021 18:46 Photo ID: 6635940 VIRIN: 210506-Z-CZ735-231 Resolution: 3756x2505 Size: 2.94 MB Location: YUMA, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Yuma County Sheriffs [Image 22 of 22], by SSG Adrian Borunda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.