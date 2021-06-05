AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Yuma County Sheriffs

Soldiers assigned to Task Force Badge assist Yuma County Sheriffs Office with vehicle maintenance to surge the county’s deputies to return to the field. Approximately 50 Arizona Guardsmen are Supporting the Yuma Sheriffs in an array of non-law enforcement roles such as administrative tasks, maintenance support and medical support. (photo altered for operation security).

Date Taken: 05.06.2021
Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US