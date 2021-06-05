Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Yuma County Sheriffs [Image 18 of 22]

    AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Yuma County Sheriffs

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adrian Borunda 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    A Soldier assigned to Task Force Badge assist Yuma County Sheriffs Office with vehicle maintenance May 6 to surge the county’s deputies to return to the field. Approximately 50 Arizona Guardsmen are Supporting the Yuma Sheriffs in an array of non-law enforcement roles such as administrative tasks, maintenance support and medical support. (photo altered for operation security).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 18:46
    Photo ID: 6635943
    VIRIN: 210506-Z-CZ735-293
    Resolution: 4503x3002
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Yuma County Sheriffs [Image 22 of 22], by SSG Adrian Borunda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Yuma County Sheriffs
    AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Yuma County Sheriffs
    AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Yuma County Sheriffs
    AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Yuma County Sheriffs
    AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Yuma County Sheriffs
    AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Yuma County Sheriffs
    AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Yuma County Sheriffs
    AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Yuma County Sheriffs
    AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Yuma County Sheriffs
    AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Yuma County Sheriffs
    AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Yuma County Sheriffs
    AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Yuma County Sheriffs
    AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Yuma County Sheriffs
    AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Yuma County Sheriffs
    AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Yuma County Sheriffs
    AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Yuma County Sheriffs
    AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Yuma County Sheriffs
    AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Yuma County Sheriffs
    AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Yuma County Sheriffs
    AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Yuma County Sheriffs
    AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Yuma County Sheriffs
    AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Yuma County Sheriffs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Arizona

    TAGS

    Sheriff
    Arizona
    Yuma County
    Immigration
    Task Force Badge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT