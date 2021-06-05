A Soldier assigned to Task Force Badge assist Yuma County Sheriffs Office with medical support such as performing vitals checks May 6 to surge the county’s deputies to return to the field. Approximately 50 Arizona Guardsmen are Supporting the Yuma Sheriffs in an array of non-law enforcement roles such as administrative tasks, maintenance support and medical support. (photo altered for operation security).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2021 Date Posted: 05.07.2021 18:46 Photo ID: 6635939 VIRIN: 210506-Z-CZ735-221 Resolution: 4627x3085 Size: 3.94 MB Location: YUMA, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Yuma County Sheriffs [Image 22 of 22], by SSG Adrian Borunda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.