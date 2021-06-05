A Soldier assigned to Task Force Badge assist Yuma County Sheriffs Office with vehicle maintenance such as wrapping new sheriff's vehicles May 6 to surge the county’s deputies to return to the field. Approximately 50 Arizona Guardsmen are Supporting the Yuma Sheriffs in an array of non-law enforcement roles such as administrative tasks, maintenance support and medical support. (photo altered for operation security).
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 18:46
|Photo ID:
|6635944
|VIRIN:
|210506-Z-CZ735-305
|Resolution:
|5147x3431
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, AZ Guard Task Force Badge Support Yuma County Sheriffs [Image 22 of 22], by SSG Adrian Borunda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT