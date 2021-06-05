Navy Region Sailors Virtually Gather for CNIC Sailor of the Year Announcement

210506-N-N0250-0002 WASHINGTON (May 6, 2021) Portrait of Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Elizabeth Bowman. A native of Athens, Ohio and representing Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic as their Sailor of the Year candidate, Bowman was among the top four finalists out of 3,147 petty officer 1st classes throughout CNIC's 10 regions.

