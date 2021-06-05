210506-N-N0250-0002 WASHINGTON (May 6, 2021) Portrait of Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Elizabeth Bowman. A native of Athens, Ohio and representing Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic as their Sailor of the Year candidate, Bowman was among the top four finalists out of 3,147 petty officer 1st classes throughout CNIC's 10 regions.
Navy Region Sailors Virtually Gather for CNIC Sailor of the Year Announcement
