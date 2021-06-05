210506-N-YB753-0050 WASHINGTON (May 6, 2021) From left, Vice Adm. Yancy B. Lindsey, commander of Navy Installations Command (CNIC), and Force Master Chief Greg Vidaurri announce the fiscal year 2020 CNIC Shore Enterprise Sailor of the Year via Facebook Live broadcasted from the Washington Navy Yard, May 6. A native of Racine, Wisconsin and representing Commander, Navy Region Southwest as their Sailor of the Year candidate, Master-at-Arms 1st Class Erin Ripley was selected as this year's CNIC SOY, among 3,147 petty officer 1st classes throughout CNIC's 10 regions. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian Morales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2021 Date Posted: 05.07.2021 10:08 Photo ID: 6635057 VIRIN: 210506-N-YB753-0050 Resolution: 3000x2307 Size: 6.67 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Region Sailors Virtually Gather for CNIC Sailor of the Year Announcement [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Brian Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.