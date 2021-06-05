210506-N-N0250-0004 WASHINGTON (May 6, 2021) Portrait of Master-at-Arms 1st Class Erin Ripley. A native of Racine, Wisconsin and representing Commander, Navy Region Southwest as their Sailor of the Year candidate, Ripley was selected as this year's CNIC SOY, among 3,147 petty officer 1st classes throughout CNIC's 10 regions. (U.S. Navy graphic)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 10:08
|Photo ID:
|6635060
|VIRIN:
|210506-N-N0250-0004
|Resolution:
|5400x7200
|Size:
|9.52 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy Region Sailors Virtually Gather for CNIC Sailor of the Year Announcement [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Region Sailors Virtually Gather for CNIC Sailor of the Year Announcement
LEAVE A COMMENT