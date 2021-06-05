Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Region Sailors Virtually Gather for CNIC Sailor of the Year Announcement [Image 2 of 6]

    Navy Region Sailors Virtually Gather for CNIC Sailor of the Year Announcement

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brian Morales 

    Commander, Navy Installations Command

    210506-N-YB753-0054 WASHINGTON (May 6, 2021) From left, Vice Adm. Yancy B. Lindsey, commander of Navy Installations Command (CNIC), and Force Master Chief Greg Vidaurri announce the fiscal year 2020 CNIC Shore Enterprise Sailor of the Year via Facebook Live broadcasted from the Washington Navy Yard, May 6. A native of Racine, Wisconsin and representing Commander, Navy Region Southwest as their Sailor of the Year candidate, Master-at-Arms 1st Class Erin Ripley was selected as this year's CNIC SOY, among 3,147 petty officer 1st classes throughout CNIC's 10 regions.(U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian Morales)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Region Sailors Virtually Gather for CNIC Sailor of the Year Announcement [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Brian Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNIC
    Navy Installations Command
    People First
    Shore Enterprise Sailor of the Year

