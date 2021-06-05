Navy Region Sailors Virtually Gather for CNIC Sailor of the Year Announcement

210506-N-N0250-0003 WASHINGTON (May 6, 2021) Portrait of Master-at-Arms 1st Class Trenton McKibben. A native of Lady Lake, Florida and representing Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central Command as their Sailor of the Year candidate, McKibben was among the top four finalists out of 3,147 petty officer 1st classes throughout CNIC's 10 regions. (U.S. Navy graphic)

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1