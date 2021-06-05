Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Region Sailors Virtually Gather for CNIC Sailor of the Year Announcement [Image 5 of 6]

    Navy Region Sailors Virtually Gather for CNIC Sailor of the Year Announcement

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Navy Installations Command

    210506-N-N0250-0003 WASHINGTON (May 6, 2021) Portrait of Master-at-Arms 1st Class Trenton McKibben. A native of Lady Lake, Florida and representing Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central Command as their Sailor of the Year candidate, McKibben was among the top four finalists out of 3,147 petty officer 1st classes throughout CNIC's 10 regions. (U.S. Navy graphic)

    Date Taken:

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Region Sailors Virtually Gather for CNIC Sailor of the Year Announcement [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CNIC
    Navy Installations Command
    People First
    Shore Enterprise Sailor of the Year

