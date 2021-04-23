U.S. Army Military Working Dog Yoda chews on his toy after an explosive detection demonstration for Col. James Yastrzemsky, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Commander, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Apr. 23, 2021. The 100th MWD Det. held a briefing and demonstration that allowed the Commander to seamlessly integrate the unit into his force protection plans. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 03:19
|Photo ID:
|6634614
|VIRIN:
|210423-A-BD610-1147
|Resolution:
|4755x3170
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, MWD capability brief and demo for USAG Benelux Commander [Image 19 of 19], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
