MWD capability brief and demo for USAG Benelux Commander

U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Commander, Col. James Yastrzemsky experiences a K-9 takedown during the 100th Military Working Dog Detachment capability brief on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 23, 2021. The 100th MWD Det. held a briefing and demonstration that allowed the Commander to seamlessly integrate the unit into his force protection plans. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

Date Taken: 04.23.2021
Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE