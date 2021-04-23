Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWD capability brief and demo for USAG Benelux Commander [Image 6 of 19]

    MWD capability brief and demo for USAG Benelux Commander

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Spc. Henry Blanco, a Military Working Dog handler and his dog Torro, both with the 100th MWD Detachment hold a demonstration for Col. James Yastrzemsky, center, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Commander on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 23, 2021. The 100th MWD Det. held a briefing and demonstration that allowed the Commander to seamlessly integrate the unit into his force protection plans. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 03:18
    Photo ID: 6634601
    VIRIN: 210423-A-BD610-1039
    Resolution: 7089x4731
    Size: 6.35 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    This work, MWD capability brief and demo for USAG Benelux Commander [Image 19 of 19], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether

