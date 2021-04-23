U.S. Army Staff Sgt. James Bass, left, Noncommissioned Officer in Charge of the Belgium Detachment and his dog Yoda, both with 100th Military Working Dog Detachment demonstrate how to search for explosives during a capability brief for Col. James Yastrzemsky, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Commander on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 23, 2021. The 100th MWD Det. held a briefing and demonstration that allowed the Commander to seamlessly integrate the unit into his force protection plans. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2021 Date Posted: 05.07.2021 03:18 Photo ID: 6634607 VIRIN: 210423-A-BD610-1134 Resolution: 5872x3915 Size: 3.27 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWD capability brief and demo for USAG Benelux Commander [Image 19 of 19], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.