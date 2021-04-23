MWD capability brief and demo for USAG Benelux Commander

U.S. Army Military Working Dog Luna lays down during a 100th MWD Detachment demonstration for U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Commander, Col. James Yastrzemsky, left, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 23, 2021. The 100th MWD Det. held a briefing and demonstration that allowed the Commander to seamlessly integrate the unit into his force protection plans. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
