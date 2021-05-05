Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Edge 21 at JBER, Alaska [Image 24 of 25]

    Northern Edge 21 at JBER, Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III operated by Airmen from the 3rd Wing makes its descent while conducting flight operations supporting Northern Edge 21 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 5, 2021. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members participate in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces' skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control, and communication relationships; and develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    VIRIN: 210505-F-HY271-0246
