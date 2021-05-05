Northern Edge 21 at JBER, Alaska

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 18th Wing out of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, takes off at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 5, 2021, during Northern Edge 21. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members participate in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces' skills, practice tactics, techniques, and procedures, improve command, control, and communication relationships develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

Date Taken: 05.05.2021 Date Posted: 05.06.2021 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Hometown: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP