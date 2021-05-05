Northern Edge 21 at JBER, Alaska

A U.S. Air National Guard F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 162d Fighter Wing out of Tucson Air National Guard Base, Ariz., takes off in support of Northern Edge 21 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 5, 2021. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members participate in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces' skills, practice tactics, techniques, and procedures, improve command, control, and communication relationships develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

