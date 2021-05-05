A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III operated by Airmen from the 3rd Wing makes its descent while conducting flight operations supporting Northern Edge 21 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 5, 2021. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members participate in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces' skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control, and communication relationships; and develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2021 Date Posted: 05.06.2021 20:23 Photo ID: 6634278 VIRIN: 210505-F-HY271-0242 Resolution: 6637x4425 Size: 7.39 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Hometown: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Northern Edge 21 at JBER, Alaska [Image 25 of 25], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.