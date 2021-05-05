Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Edge 2021 [Image 8 of 25]

    Northern Edge 2021

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 18th Wing out of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, takes off at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 5, 2021, during Northern Edge 21. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members participate in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces' skills, practice tactics, techniques, and procedures, improve command, control, and communication relationships develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 20:24
    Photo ID: 6634264
    VIRIN: 210505-F-HY271-0020
    Resolution: 6285x4190
    Size: 6.37 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Hometown: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Edge 2021 [Image 25 of 25], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

