Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force tours Peterson AFB

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass receives a tour of the medical laboratory from Senior Airman Trisha Lariza, 21st Medical Support Squadron medical laboratory technician, at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, May 5, 2021. Lariza showed Chief Bass the Cepheid GeneXpert, a machine used to test patients for severe acute respiratory syndrome, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

