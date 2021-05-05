Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force tours Peterson AFB [Image 7 of 7]

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force tours Peterson AFB

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class brooke wise 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass receives a tour of the medical laboratory from Senior Airman Trisha Lariza, 21st Medical Support Squadron medical laboratory technician, at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, May 5, 2021. Lariza showed Chief Bass the Cepheid GeneXpert, a machine used to test patients for severe acute respiratory syndrome, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 15:23
    Photo ID: 6633346
    VIRIN: 210505-F-MC941-1128
    Resolution: 3008x2008
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force tours Peterson AFB [Image 7 of 7], by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force tours Peterson AFB
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force tours Peterson AFB
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force tours Peterson AFB
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force tours Peterson AFB
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force tours Peterson AFB
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force tours Peterson AFB
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force tours Peterson AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CMSAF
    Peterson Air Force Base
    21st Medical Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT