Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force tours Peterson AFB

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, (center), joins noncommissioned officers from across the Peterson-Schriever Garrison for lunch at the Peterson Air Force Base dining facility, Colorado, May 5, 2021. Chief Bass ate with the junior NCOs and spoke about accelerating change within the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

