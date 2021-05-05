Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force tours Peterson AFB [Image 3 of 7]

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force tours Peterson AFB

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class brooke wise 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass is greeted by Col. James Smith, Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander, at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, May 5, 2021. Before beginning her tour of the base, Chief Bass received a mission brief from Smith and Chief Master Sgt. Boston Alexander, Peterson-Schriever Garrison command chief before beginning her tours of Peterson AFB and Schriever AFB. The P-S GAR provides integrated U.S. Space Force and U.S. Air Force Base Operating Support to more than 18,400 military, Department of Defense civilians and contractor personnel serving at 22 operating locations worldwide. The Garrison supports critical U.S. Space Force missile warning; space domain awareness; space control; position, navigation and timing; satellite communications; electronic warfare; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; and cyberspace missions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force tours Peterson AFB [Image 7 of 7], by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

