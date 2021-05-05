Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force tours Peterson AFB

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass is greeted by Col. James Smith, Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander, at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, May 5, 2021. Before beginning her tour of the base, Chief Bass received a mission brief from Smith and Chief Master Sgt. Boston Alexander, Peterson-Schriever Garrison command chief before beginning her tours of Peterson AFB and Schriever AFB. The P-S GAR provides integrated U.S. Space Force and U.S. Air Force Base Operating Support to more than 18,400 military, Department of Defense civilians and contractor personnel serving at 22 operating locations worldwide. The Garrison supports critical U.S. Space Force missile warning; space domain awareness; space control; position, navigation and timing; satellite communications; electronic warfare; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; and cyberspace missions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

