Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force tours Peterson AFB

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks with Airmen from the 21st Medical Group at the COVID-19 Point of Testing station on Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, May 5, 2021. Chief Bass received briefings on the progress and process of COVID-19 testing and vaccinations on base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

