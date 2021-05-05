PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks with Airmen from the 21st Medical Group at the COVID-19 Point of Testing station on Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, May 5, 2021. Chief Bass received briefings on the progress and process of COVID-19 testing and vaccinations on base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 15:22
|Photo ID:
|6633343
|VIRIN:
|210505-F-MC941-1114
|Resolution:
|3008x2008
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force tours Peterson AFB [Image 7 of 7], by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
