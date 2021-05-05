Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force tours Peterson AFB [Image 4 of 7]

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force tours Peterson AFB

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class brooke wise 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass is greeted by Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Stellabotte, 21st Medical Group superintendent, upon her arrival at the 21st MDG at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, May 5, 2021. While visiting the 21st MDG, Chief Bass spoke with Airmen working the COVID-19 Point of Testing site. On March 20, 2020, the 21st MDG stood up the COVID-19 drive-through sampling station for 21st MDG enrollees of Peterson AFB, Schriever AFB and tenant units at both installations ensuring access to care in an environment that was safe for patients and staff, while also being sensitive to and supporting mission partners’ requirements. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

    This work, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force tours Peterson AFB [Image 7 of 7], by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CMSAF
    Peterson Air Force Base
    21st Medical Group

