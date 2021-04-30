U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Paul Vorce, executes on of the trickiest aspects of an EOD technicians career, getting a roll of tape started while a full “chem-gear” suit, April 30, 2021. Despite soaring temperatures Walker and the other Airmen opted to suit up in “chem-gear” to better simulate an actual response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 05.06.2021 08:54 Photo ID: 6632035 VIRIN: 210430-Z-NJ935-0229 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 619.07 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 332nd EOD Airmen exercise UXO response [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.