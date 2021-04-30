332nd EOD Airmen exercise UXO response

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wayne Walker, approaches a simulated UXO or unexploded ordnance and prepares to measure its properties using a hand-held sensor, during a 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing exercise, April 30, 2021. Despite soaring temperatures Walker and the other Airmen opted to suit up in “chem-gear” to better simulate an actual response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

