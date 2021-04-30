332nd EOD Airmen exercise UXO response

Members of the 332nd Explosive Ordnance Disposal team participate in an exercise responding to a simulated unexploded ordnance, April 30, 2021. The exercise served to hone skills in responding to an attack on the undisclosed location. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

