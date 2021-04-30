332nd EOD Airmen exercise UXO response

During an exercise at the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing a simulated UXO or unexploded ordnance waits on a team of EOD Airmen to remove it and render it inert ensuring the safety of base personnel, April 30, 2021.

