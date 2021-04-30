Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332nd EOD Airmen exercise UXO response [Image 5 of 8]

    332nd EOD Airmen exercise UXO response

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wayne Walker, pours water into a five-gallon pail during an exercise at the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing where they responded to a simulated unexploded ordnance, April 30, 2021. Despite soaring temperatures Walker and the other Airmen opted to suit up in “chem-gear” to better simulate an actual response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 08:53
    Photo ID: 6632031
    VIRIN: 210430-Z-NJ935-0145
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 887.29 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 332nd EOD Airmen exercise UXO response [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing
    332nd AEW
    Middle East
    EOD
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    deployed Airmen

