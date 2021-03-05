31 FW commander visits local mayors

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, left, poses for a photo alongside Italian air force Col. Luca Crovatti, Aviano Air Base commander, right, and Mr. Ilario De Marco Zompit, Mayor of Aviano, center, in Aviano, Italy, May 3, 2021. Aviano has the highest concentration of Americans out of all the towns near base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano)

