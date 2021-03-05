Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31 FW commander visits local mayors [Image 1 of 5]

    31 FW commander visits local mayors

    ITALY

    05.03.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, left, poses for a photo alongside Italian air force Col. Luca Crovatti, Aviano Air Base commander, right, and Mr. Michele Pegolo, Mayor of Fontanafredda, center, in Fontanafredda, Italy, May 3, 2021. Bailey visited several mayors throughout the day to strengthen ties to the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano)

    31st Fighter Wing
    Italy
    Aviano
    Partnership
    ITAF

