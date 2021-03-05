U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, left center, poses for a photo alongside representatives from the Italian air force and local government in Maniago, Italy, May 3, 2021. Bailey visited several representatives throughout the day to strengthen ties to the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2021 Date Posted: 05.06.2021 07:44 Photo ID: 6631808 VIRIN: 210503-F-JH747-1025 Resolution: 5839x3898 Size: 1.28 MB Location: IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31 FW commander visits local mayors [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Tory Cusimano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.