31 FW commander visits local mayors

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, right, poses for a photo alongside Italian air force Col. Luca Crovatti, Aviano Air Base commander, left, and Mr. Carlo Spagnol, Mayor of Sacile, center, in Sacile, Italy, May 3, 2021. Bailey visited several mayors throughout the day to strengthen ties to the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano)

Date Taken: 05.03.2021 Date Posted: 05.06.2021