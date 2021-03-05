31 FW commander visits local mayors

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, right, poses for a photo alongside representatives from the Italian air force and local government in Cordenons, Italy, May 3, 2021. Bailey visited several representatives throughout the day to strengthen ties to the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tory Cusimano)
05.03.2021
|05.06.2021 07:44
|6631813
|210503-F-JH747-1030
|5252x3506
|1.32 MB
|IT
|1
|0
