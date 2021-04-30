Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Gets Vaccinated

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 30, 2021) – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Adriel Arredondo, from Dallas, left, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Electrician’s Mate Fireman Joseph Brooks, from Jasper, Ga., aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) April 30, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)

