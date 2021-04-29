PACIFIC OCEAN (April 29, 2021) U.S. Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman Jamin Beaugard, from Omaha, Neb., right, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Fire Controlman 3rd Class Henry Serratos, from Santa Rosa, Calif., in the medical clinic aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) April 29, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)
Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Gets Vaccinated
