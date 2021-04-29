Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Gets Vaccinated [Image 4 of 5]

    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Gets Vaccinated

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 29, 2021) U.S. Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman Jamin Beaugard, from Omaha, Neb., right, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Fire Controlman 3rd Class Henry Serratos, from Santa Rosa, Calif., in the medical clinic aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) April 29, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 03:21
    Photo ID: 6631545
    VIRIN: 210429-N-HI500-2037
    Resolution: 4160x2971
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: OMAHA, NE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Gets Vaccinated [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Gets Vaccinated
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Gets Vaccinated
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Gets Vaccinated
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Gets Vaccinated
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Gets Vaccinated

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Gets Vaccinated

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Fleet
    USS Bunker Hill
    CG 52
    TRCSG
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group
    SINKCOVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT