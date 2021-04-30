Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Gets Vaccinated [Image 3 of 5]

    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Gets Vaccinated

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Huynh  

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 30, 2021) – U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Lane, from San Diego, draws the COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) April 30, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 03:21
    Photo ID: 6631544
    VIRIN: 210430-N-IW125-1018
    Resolution: 2801x4202
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Gets Vaccinated [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier
    Pacific Fleet
    SINKCOVID

