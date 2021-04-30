PACIFIC OCEAN (April 30, 2021) – U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Lane, from San Diego, draws the COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) April 30, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 03:21
|Photo ID:
|6631544
|VIRIN:
|210430-N-IW125-1018
|Resolution:
|2801x4202
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Gets Vaccinated [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Gets Vaccinated
