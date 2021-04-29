Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Gets Vaccinated [Image 1 of 5]

    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Gets Vaccinated

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dartanon Delagarza 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Apr. 29, 2021) – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Amanda Reschar, from Noblesville, Ind., (left) administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Capt. Madelene E. Means, Carrier Strike Group Nine information warfare commander, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) April 29, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Gets Vaccinated [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Dartanon Delagarza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier
    Pacific Fleet
    SINKCOVID

