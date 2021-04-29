Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Gets Vaccinated

PACIFIC OCEAN (Apr. 29, 2021) – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Amanda Reschar, from Noblesville, Ind., (left) administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Capt. Madelene E. Means, Carrier Strike Group Nine information warfare commander, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) April 29, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)

