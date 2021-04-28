Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Two Belgian Paratroopers freefall during a High Altitude Low Opening jump under supervision of the Training Center CE-PARA of the Belgian forces on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 28, 2021. The configuration of the airfield and the help of the 424th Air Base Squadron allowed a faster rotation between packing, boarding and jumping, in order to qualify several dozen of Paratroopers. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 14:20
    Photo ID: 6630285
    VIRIN: 210428-A-BD610-1354
    Resolution: 5021x3347
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Belgian Paratroopers perform HALO Jumps on Chièvres Air Base [Image 25 of 25], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether

