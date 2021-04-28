A Belgian Paratrooper packs his parachute after landing from a High Altitude Low Opening jump under supervision of the Training Center CE-PARA of the Belgian forces on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 28, 2021. The configuration of the airfield and the help of the 424th Air Base Squadron allowed a faster rotation between packing, boarding and jumping, in order to qualify several dozen of Paratroopers. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 05.05.2021 14:20 Photo ID: 6630278 VIRIN: 210428-A-BD610-1458 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 4.53 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Belgian Paratroopers perform HALO Jumps on Chièvres Air Base [Image 25 of 25], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.