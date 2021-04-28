Belgian Paratroopers perform HALO Jumps on Chièvres Air Base

A Belgian Paratrooper lands from a High Altitude Low Opening jump on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 28, 2021. The configuration of the airfield and the help of the 424th Air Base Squadron allowed a faster rotation between packing, boarding and jumping, in order to qualify several dozen of Paratroopers under supervision of the Training Center CE-PARA of the Belgian forces. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

