Belgian Paratroopers perform HALO Jumps on Chièvres Air Base

A Belgian Paratrooper lands after a High Altitude Low Opening jump, under supervision of a dispatcher of the Training Center CE-PARA of the Belgian forces, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 28, 2021. The configuration of the airfield and the help of the 424th Air Base Squadron allowed a faster rotation between packing, boarding and jumping, in order to qualify several dozen of Paratroopers. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

