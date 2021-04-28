Belgian Army 1st Sgt. Maj. Willy Vets, a dispatcher with the Training Center CE-PARA of the Belgian forces, watches the plane taxi towards the next group of paratroopers, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 28, 2021. The configuration of the airfield and the help of the 424th Air Base Squadron allowed a faster rotation between packing, boarding and jumping, in order to qualify several dozen of Paratroopers. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 14:19
|Photo ID:
|6630270
|VIRIN:
|210428-A-BD610-1330
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|6.47 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Belgian Paratroopers perform HALO Jumps on Chièvres Air Base [Image 25 of 25], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT