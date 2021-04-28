Belgian Paratroopers perform HALO Jumps on Chièvres Air Base

Belgian Army 1st Sgt. Maj. Willy Vets, a dispatcher with the Training Center CE-PARA of the Belgian forces, watches the plane taxi towards the next group of paratroopers, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 28, 2021. The configuration of the airfield and the help of the 424th Air Base Squadron allowed a faster rotation between packing, boarding and jumping, in order to qualify several dozen of Paratroopers. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

