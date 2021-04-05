210504-N-JQ675-1002
ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 4, 2021) Cpl. Julian Delgado, assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/8, goes through speed reload drills in the hangar bay of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), May 4, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th MEU as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Veal)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 06:55
|Photo ID:
|6629932
|VIRIN:
|210504-N-JQ675-1002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|789.63 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Iwo Jima Operates In Atlantic Ocean [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT