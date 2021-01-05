USS Iwo Jima Conducts Ammo Transfer

210501-N-WP865-1000

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 1, 2021) The amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) transits alongside the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), not pictured, May 1, 2021. Iwo Jima is conducting training in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Anton Ekman)

Date Taken: 05.01.2021
Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN